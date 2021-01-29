Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capri Holdings Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.53.

Shares of CPRI opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after acquiring an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.