Piper Sandler Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target to $20.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNFT. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $397.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

