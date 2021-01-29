Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

