Piper Sandler Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Plug Power by 20.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 226,273 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

