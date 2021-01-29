Piper Sandler Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

