Piper Sandler Comments on Investar Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

ISTR stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $173.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

