PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) Shares Up 5.7%

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) (LON:PIP) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.98 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 332,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 73,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.48.

PipeHawk plc (PIP.L) Company Profile (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of test system solutions and ground probing radar (GPR) equipment primarily for civil engineering and land mine detection applications in Europe and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly, and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

