Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns Sells 2,300 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $70.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

