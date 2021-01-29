Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

