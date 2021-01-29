Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

NASDAQ CME opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $172.34. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

