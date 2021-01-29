Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 167.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

