Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 77% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 74.3% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $61,400.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00303170 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.35 or 0.01427623 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 393.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,943,158 coins and its circulating supply is 424,682,722 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.