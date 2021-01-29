PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.94

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 49,659 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
