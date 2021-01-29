PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.94

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $12.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 49,659 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $129,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $174,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

