PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.06

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and traded as low as $24.84. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 79,737 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $767,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

