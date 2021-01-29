PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.06

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and traded as low as $24.84. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 79,737 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
