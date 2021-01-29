Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $768.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $1,827,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.