Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.80 Per Share

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) stock opened at GBX 81.47 ($1.06) on Friday. Picton Property Income Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.20 ($1.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £446.12 million and a P/E ratio of 38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Jones acquired 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,799.52 ($12,803.14).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.