Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Hits $12.67 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for about $13.29 or 0.00038930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.