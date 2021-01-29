Pickle Finance Achieves Market Cap of $17.75 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for $13.89 or 0.00040221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00122933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00261636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033640 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,301,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,278,521 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

