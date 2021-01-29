Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce sales of $39.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Phreesia posted sales of $32.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $146.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.88 million, with estimates ranging from $177.34 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Phreesia stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $71.24.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $330,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,790 shares of company stock worth $19,093,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

