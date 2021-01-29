Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POCEF stock remained flat at $$1.71 during trading on Friday. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Photon Control has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

