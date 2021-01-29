Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of POCEF stock remained flat at $$1.71 during trading on Friday. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Photon Control has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.87.
Photon Control Company Profile
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.