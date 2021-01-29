Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $10,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.