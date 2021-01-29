Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 58,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

