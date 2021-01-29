Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,221 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

