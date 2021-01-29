Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 101,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,743. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

