Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

