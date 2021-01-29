Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.42. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $896.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

