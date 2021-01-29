Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

