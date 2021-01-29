Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

