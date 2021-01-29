PFG Advisors Sells 1,980 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOM stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

