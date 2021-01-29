PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average of $149.92. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

