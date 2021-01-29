PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 274.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.