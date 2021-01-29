Perth Mint Gold Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,538.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,867.08 or 0.04994667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $17,538.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 989 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

Perth Mint Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

