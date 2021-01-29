Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Reaches $122.96 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $5.98 or 0.00017972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $122.96 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00048278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00125873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00269973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00315471 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,342 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

