PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

