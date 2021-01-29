PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

