PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

