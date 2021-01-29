Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $606.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

