Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% (implying $3.11-3.17 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.75 EPS.

PNR traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $54.72. 26,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,698. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

