Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.27. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

