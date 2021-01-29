PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PNNT stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 933,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

