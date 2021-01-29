Penbrook Management LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.