Penbrook Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.