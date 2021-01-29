Penbrook Management LLC Purchases Shares of 630 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 630 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

