Penbrook Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 152,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.54. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,463. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.