Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $11.26 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

