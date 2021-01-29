Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock worth $32,275,725. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

