Penbrook Management LLC Invests $84,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,301,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,054,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in State Street by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.