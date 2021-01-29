Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 150.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,750 shares during the quarter. Photronics makes up approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 45.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,462.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,915 shares of company stock worth $940,972. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.28 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $720.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

