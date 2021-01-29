Penbrook Management LLC Grows Position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the third quarter worth $251,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the third quarter worth $834,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYV stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

