Penbrook Management LLC Buys New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.